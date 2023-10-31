Bryce James pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with viral street fashion

Los Angeles, California - Like his iconic father , Bryce James is no stranger to making big headlines, and the young athlete 's viral new Instagram post is making quite the fashion statement.

Bryce James caused quite a commotion with his street-style ensemble that's doing big numbers as it goes viral all over the internet. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / _justbryce

Off the court, Bryce is causing quite a commotion with his street-style ensemble that's doing big numbers.

On Monday, the Notre Dame basketball player silenced skeptics with a look that's driving fans wild!

The new Instagram photos showed Bryce donning a sleek black cropped hoodie bearing a portrait of Kobe Bryant.

He paired the top with a matching black beanie and sweat shorts from the designer mnifest.co.

To complete the laid-back athleisure vibe, he sported crisp black Nike sneakers and added a touch of bling with a diamond cross chain.

He captioned the viral post, which garnered over 200,000 likes, with a playful "if looks could kill."

"why you look so goooodd??" one fan raved.

"This too chill and mad toughhh," another added.