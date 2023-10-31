Bryce James pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with viral street fashion
Los Angeles, California - Like his iconic father, Bryce James is no stranger to making big headlines, and the young athlete's viral new Instagram post is making quite the fashion statement.
Off the court, Bryce is causing quite a commotion with his street-style ensemble that's doing big numbers.
On Monday, the Notre Dame basketball player silenced skeptics with a look that's driving fans wild!
The new Instagram photos showed Bryce donning a sleek black cropped hoodie bearing a portrait of Kobe Bryant.
He paired the top with a matching black beanie and sweat shorts from the designer mnifest.co.
To complete the laid-back athleisure vibe, he sported crisp black Nike sneakers and added a touch of bling with a diamond cross chain.
He captioned the viral post, which garnered over 200,000 likes, with a playful "if looks could kill."
"why you look so goooodd??" one fan raved.
"This too chill and mad toughhh," another added.
Earlier this month, Bryce James made huge waves in the sports world with an unofficial visit to the Ohio State basketball program, sparking anticipation about a potential future commitment to the program.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / _justbryce