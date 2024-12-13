Caitlin Clark fires back after Megyn Kelly calls her white privilege comments "condescending"
New York, New York - Athlete Caitlin Clark hit back at Megyn Kelly after the journalist mocked her comments about white privilege in the WNBA.
The 22-year-old hooper was named Time magazine's 2024 Athlete of the Year earlier this week, and in the accompanying interview, Clark addressed the impact of white privilege on her rise to superstardom.
"I want to say I've earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege," she said. "A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. "
Megyn Kelly reshared an X post highlighting Clark's quote on Tuesday, calling it "Condescending. Fake. Transparent. Sad."
"She's on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention," the conservative commentator wrote. "The self-flagellation. The 'oh pls pay attention to the black players who are REALY the ones you want to celebrate.'"
The following day, the Indiana Fever star responded in an interview with NBC Sports reporter Maria Taylor, saying, "I grew up a fan of this league from a very young age."
"I know what this league was about, and like I said, it's only been around 25-plus years, so I know that there's been so many amazing Black women that have been in this league, and continuing to uplift them is very important and that's something I'm very aware of," Clark said.
With more than half of WNBA players being Black, Clark's quick ability to bring the league to new heights stirred up some questions about privilege and double standards, as Black players continue to face disparate media coverage and racist attacks from basketball fans.
Caitlin Clark calls attention to double standards facing Black WNBA stars
The sensation around Clark is undoubtedly earned, as she made history earlier this year by becoming college basketball's all-time leading scorer.
Nevertheless, the frenzy she sparked also exposed troubling issues within the league and the way in which it's perceived.
Black players like Angel Reese have been hit with racist vitriol after being involved in altercations – a staple of the game – with Clark on the court.
While not Clark's fault by any means, an alarming number of fans rushing to defend her were more than comfortable painting Reese and other Black athletes as aggressive or unprofessional.
After being attacked for copying Clark's taunt to her during an NCAA game last year, Reese said, "I don't fit the narrative. I don't fit the box that y'all want me to be in."
"When other people do it, y'all don't say nothing. This was for the people that look like me," she added, per People.
As Clark looks to use her platform to help remedy these issues, she reaffirmed that she's fine with stirring up a reactions like Kelly's.
"With the way things are going, with the way the WNBA is going, you want that attention, and you embrace it," she said.
Cover photo: Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Jason Mendez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP