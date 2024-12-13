Caitlin Clark fires back after Megyn Kelly calls her white privilege comments "condescending"

New York, New York - Athlete Caitlin Clark hit back at Megyn Kelly after the journalist mocked her comments about white privilege in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark (r.) hit back at Megyn Kelly after the journalist mocked her comments about white privilege in the WNBA. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Jason Mendez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 22-year-old hooper was named Time magazine's 2024 Athlete of the Year earlier this week, and in the accompanying interview, Clark addressed the impact of white privilege on her rise to superstardom.

"I want to say I've earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege," she said. "A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. "

Megyn Kelly reshared an X post highlighting Clark's quote on Tuesday, calling it "Condescending. Fake. Transparent. Sad."

"She's on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention," the conservative commentator wrote. "The self-flagellation. The 'oh pls pay attention to the black players who are REALY the ones you want to celebrate.'"

The following day, the Indiana Fever star responded in an interview with NBC Sports reporter Maria Taylor, saying, "I grew up a fan of this league from a very young age."

"I know what this league was about, and like I said, it's only been around 25-plus years, so I know that there's been so many amazing Black women that have been in this league, and continuing to uplift them is very important and that's something I'm very aware of," Clark said.

With more than half of WNBA players being Black, Clark's quick ability to bring the league to new heights stirred up some questions about privilege and double standards, as Black players continue to face disparate media coverage and racist attacks from basketball fans.