Caitlin Clark shares touching message after making college basketball history
Iowa City, Iowa - Caitlin Clark has officially etched her name as "that girl" in women's college basketball!
On Thursday, the 22-year-old athlete made history as the women's college basketball all-time leading scorer with 3,569 points, surpassing the former Kelsey Plum's 3,527 points.
Basking in the glow of her remarkable achievement, she turned to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with her fans on Friday.
"Still soaking in last night. The little girl in me is still in awe of where I am today," she wrote. "Words can't describe the appreciation I have for all of the people who have supported me while I live out my dream."
Accompanying her message were several photos capturing the emotional moment she made college basketball history.
Clark's post resonated deeply with her followers, garnering over 300,000 likes and an outpouring of supportive comments.
Caitlin Clark earns praise across the sports world
Fans from all corners came together to honor Caitlin Clark for her remarkable achievement, showing their appreciation with heartfelt words.
"Listen - moms of daughters are proud of and thankful for your example, but girlllll, I'm a mom of both, and you inspire my little boy just as much [as my] little girl!" one fan said. "And let's face it, I am much older than you and you inspire me too!"
"A lifetime of hard work. Congratulations and hoping you get the national championship this year. Well deserved," another wrote.
"already the [GOAT] of womens hoops," one fan honored.
Now chasing the all-time NCAA basketball scoring record of 3,667 set by Pete Maravich in 1970, Clark will be back on the court on Thursday against No. 14 Indiana at 8 PM ET on the road.
Cover photo: MATTHEW HOLST / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP