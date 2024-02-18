Caitlin Clark shares touching message after making college basketball history

Iowa City, Iowa - Caitlin Clark has officially etched her name as "that girl" in women's college basketball !

Basking in the glow of becoming the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball, Caitlin Clark turned to Instagram to share heartfelt words with fans. © MATTHEW HOLST / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, the 22-year-old athlete made history as the women's college basketball all-time leading scorer with 3,569 points, surpassing the former Kelsey Plum's 3,527 points.

Basking in the glow of her remarkable achievement, she turned to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with her fans on Friday.

"Still soaking in last night. The little girl in me is still in awe of where I am today," she wrote. "Words can't describe the appreciation I have for all of the people who have supported me while I live out my dream."

Accompanying her message were several photos capturing the emotional moment she made college basketball history.

Clark's post resonated deeply with her followers, garnering over 300,000 likes and an outpouring of supportive comments.