Caitlin Clark offered millions from Ice Cube to play in Big 3 league!

Iowa City, Iowa - Will basketball fans witness Caitlin Clark playing in a new league soon?

Hip-hop legend and actor Ice Cube (l.) offered Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark a staggering $5 million to play in his Big 3 Tournament. © Collage: TASOS KATOPODIS & Matthew Holst / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Caitlin Clark is the undeniable star of college basketball right now. With her record-breaking scoring prowess, she's been basking in the media spotlight, especially as she leads Iowa through March Madness.

And it looks like that spotlight is only getting brighter!

The talented point guard has received a jaw-dropping offer from none other than hip-hop legend and actor Ice Cube. He's offering Clark a cool $5 million to play in his Big 3 Tournament.

That's right – $5 million for just 8 regular season games and possibly 2 playoff games. Talk about a slam dunk deal!

"BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn't we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3," Cube tweeted.

Last month, Clark declared for the WNBA draft, which is set to take place in mid-April. Fortunately for her, she will be able to participate in both the tournament and the WNBA if she decides to play.