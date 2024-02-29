Caitlin Clark drops bombshell news about WNBA Draft!
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Caitlin Clark is officially headed to the WNBA!
Welp, college hoop fans, this is the last year you will be able to witness Caitlin Clark's magic in the NCAA.
The Iowa guard just dropped the news that she's skipping her final year of NCAA eligibility to join the 2024 WNBA Draft this spring.
"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at lowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft," Clark said in a statement on X.
This season, the 22-year-old has been lighting up the court, smashing records left and right, currently the women's basketball all-time leading scorer.
Her swan song at home for the Hawkeyes is happening this weekend, and they're facing off against the Big Ten regular season champs, Ohio State!
After crushing the NCAA's all-time scoring record for women's basketball earlier this month, the Iowa athlete made history yet again at her latest showdown.
Caitlin Clark calls out NCAA after historic achievement
During Wednesday night's win over Minnesota, Clark surpassed Lynette Woodard's unofficial mark of 3,649 career points.
Woodard achieved this milestone while playing for the Kansas Jayhawks from 1977 to 1981 before the NCAA began officially sanctioning women's basketball, which means Kelsey Plum, who played in the 2010s, held the official record with 3,527.
Despite the lack of official recognition, Clark still considered Woodard's achievement the true record to beat.
"I wouldn't be able to have the opportunity to do what I'm doing every single night if it wasn't for people like [Woodard]," Clark said Wednesday.
"Obviously, there's so many great players across the board. So, I'm just really thankful and grateful to have those people that have come before me."
On Sunday, Clark has the chance to surpass the late-great Pete Maravich's record for the all-time Division I scoring record across both men and women's hoops.
Cover photo: ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP