Caitlin Clark drops bombshell news about WNBA Draft!

Caitlin Clark called out the NCAA after her historic achievement on Wednesday, surpassing basketball legend Lynette Woodard unofficial 3,649 career points. © ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Welp, college hoop fans, this is the last year you will be able to witness Caitlin Clark's magic in the NCAA.

The Iowa guard just dropped the news that she's skipping her final year of NCAA eligibility to join the 2024 WNBA Draft this spring.

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at lowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft," Clark said in a statement on X.

This season, the 22-year-old has been lighting up the court, smashing records left and right, currently the women's basketball all-time leading scorer.

Her swan song at home for the Hawkeyes is happening this weekend, and they're facing off against the Big Ten regular season champs, Ohio State!

After crushing the NCAA's all-time scoring record for women's basketball earlier this month, the Iowa athlete made history yet again at her latest showdown.