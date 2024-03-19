Caitlin Clark set to appear in blockbuster ESPN documentary!
Iowa City, Iowa - College basketball's biggest star Caitlin Clark is coming to a TV screen near you!
The NCAA's all-time leading scorer, Caitlin Clark, is poised to captivate college hoops fans in the upcoming March Madness Tournament.
As the No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 region, Caitlin and her Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take on the winner of Holy Cross and UT Martin on Saturday in the First Round of the tournament.
Following March Madness, fans will get an inside look at her basketball journey in ESPN's upcoming documentary, Full Court Press.
The four-episode docuseries, scheduled for release in May, will follow Clark, along with South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso and UCLA's Kiki Rice, as they navigate the season.
"I'm a competitor. I want to be in the national title game again," Clark says in the docuseries trailer. "I don't want anything less than that."
However, Clark faces a challenging path to the title game this year, with the Hawkeyes sharing a region with defending champions LSU and the No. 2 seeded UCLA.
Caitlin Clark limited edition gatorade bottles
Clark's popularity is sure to draw in some serious ratings for the documentary.
The 22-year-old has the Midas touch, and nothing illustrates it better than her new partnership with Gatorade.
The Hawkeye guard unveiled limited edition "22 x Dream Big" Gatorade bottles, which proved so popular that they crashed the Gatorade website due to high demand.
Caitlin Clark is set to take to the court on Saturday against the winners of the Holy Cross v. University of Tennessee-Martin showdown.
Cover photo: ADAM BETTCHER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP