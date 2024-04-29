Caitlin Clark opens up after first practice session at Indiana Fever training camp

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the top pick of the WNBA Draft, said she was pleased Sunday after her first WNBA training camp practice session.

Indianapolis, Indiana - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the top pick of the WNBA Draft, said she was pleased Sunday after her first WNBA training camp practice session.

Caitlin Clark joined the Indiana Fever as the 2024 WNBA Draft's first pick after a record-shattering college basketball career. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network "It was a good first day," Clark said on Sunday. "It was hard. But that's what you expect from these practices. Just fun to get out there with all the girls."

The 22-year-old phenomenon, who set a US college scoring record for men or women, is looking to make more history in a new environment after joining Indiana. "It's a new chapter and that's what I was ready for," Clark said. "I got a few workouts under my belt. That definitely helps so I'm not coming into training camp completely blind." Athletes Paige Bueckers channels Kris Jenner in hilarious WNBA Draft night memes The Fever haven't reached the WNBA playoffs since 2016, haven't won a playoff series or had a winning season since 2015 and won their only championship in 2012. "Our goal is the playoffs," Fever coach Christie Sides said.

Clark looks to keep momentum going

Clark's huge popularity is expected to boost the profile of the WNBA, which starts its 2024 season in May. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Clark is excited about the pressure of the WNBA, which begins with a pre-season contest Friday at Dallas. "It's definitely different, but that's what you expect when you start a new chapter of your life," Clark said. "This coaching staff is fully prepared. They've been watching me for quite some time and the stuff they have planned and the actions we're going to run are going to be really good for myself, really good for this group in general. A lot of screening action." Athletes Caitlin Clark drops three-word message for new WNBA team "It's fast, a fast shot clock, but it fits my game well." Getting back on court for the two-hour team workout session enabled Clark to set aside a whirlwind past few weeks as her popularity exploded during a college post-season run that ended in championship game disappointment. "I think that’s what I was most excited for – get all that other stuff out of the way," she said. "There really hasn't been a down period for me to catch my breath." "I feel like I'm in really good basketball shape. There's no getting back in shape for myself. I've been playing basketball. There has not really been an off period. For me, I feel like that's a really good thing. You just keep the momentum rolling and keep being myself and keep learning."