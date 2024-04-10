Caitlin Clark sparks WNBA ticket surges ahead of 2024 Draft!

Indianapolis, Indiana - The Caitlin Clark effect in the WNBA is real, and it's only just begun!

Get ready, hoops fans, because women's basketball is on fire thanks to college stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and JuJu Watkins!

In the spotlight more than any other is Clark, who is expected to shake things up in the WNBA as the top pick for the Indiana Fever in the upcoming Draft.

With all eyes on Clark, the Indiana Fever is already reaping the benefits. On Wednesday, the league announced a whopping 36 nationally broadcast games for the Fever – a big leap from last season's single feature.

The former Iowa Hawkeye, who became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer this season, has been a TV sensation from day one with her sharpshooting skills.

Now, she's not just ruling college courts, but she's also heating up the pros with rising ticket sales and new viewing habits.