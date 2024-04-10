Caitlin Clark sparks WNBA ticket surges ahead of 2024 Draft!
Indianapolis, Indiana - The Caitlin Clark effect in the WNBA is real, and it's only just begun!
Get ready, hoops fans, because women's basketball is on fire thanks to college stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and JuJu Watkins!
In the spotlight more than any other is Clark, who is expected to shake things up in the WNBA as the top pick for the Indiana Fever in the upcoming Draft.
With all eyes on Clark, the Indiana Fever is already reaping the benefits. On Wednesday, the league announced a whopping 36 nationally broadcast games for the Fever – a big leap from last season's single feature.
The former Iowa Hawkeye, who became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer this season, has been a TV sensation from day one with her sharpshooting skills.
Now, she's not just ruling college courts, but she's also heating up the pros with rising ticket sales and new viewing habits.
WNBA gets major popularity boost thanks to Caitlin Clark
The WNBA is already feeling the impact of Caitlin Clark, even though she has yet to officially join the league.
Ticket prices for WNBA games have shot up as teams gear up for matchups against the Indiana Fever, the team set to draft Clark.
The Phoenix Mercury, for example, are already hyping up their games against the Fever, calling it a showdown between Mercury star player Diana Taurasi and the presumed rookie.
This buzz comes after Taurasi, a three-time WNBA and NCAA champion, respectfully checked Clark on ESPN's SportsCenter, saying, "You look superhuman playing against some 18 years olds, but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time."
The anticipation is heating up the competition and making fans even more excited for what's to come in women's basketball.
The WNBA Draft is set for Monday, April 15 at 7:30 PM EST, airing on ESPN.
Cover photo: Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP