Paige Bueckers calls for changes in basketball's media representation

UConn guard Paige Bueckers is all about women's empowerment in college hoops after emphasizing the importance of sharing the media spotlight. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With Caitlin Clark's imminent WNBA debut after this NCAA season, many in the basketball world have turned their attention to Paige Bueckers as the next shining star in women's basketball.

Bueckers, who rose to fame after an outstanding freshman year, became the first and only freshman to win the Naismith Player of the Year award in basketball history.

Despite suffering an ACL injury last summer, the UConn star guard has reclaimed her position as one of the game's biggest stars on the hardwood this season.

In a recent interview, however, Bueckers voiced her belief that women's basketball should not put the spotlight solely on a few players but rather celebrate many different members of the community.