Paige Bueckers calls for changes in basketball's media representation
Cleveland, Ohio - UConn star Paige Bueckers is all about women's empowerment in college basketball!
With Caitlin Clark's imminent WNBA debut after this NCAA season, many in the basketball world have turned their attention to Paige Bueckers as the next shining star in women's basketball.
Bueckers, who rose to fame after an outstanding freshman year, became the first and only freshman to win the Naismith Player of the Year award in basketball history.
Despite suffering an ACL injury last summer, the UConn star guard has reclaimed her position as one of the game's biggest stars on the hardwood this season.
In a recent interview, however, Bueckers voiced her belief that women's basketball should not put the spotlight solely on a few players but rather celebrate many different members of the community.
Paige Bueckers emphasizes the need to highlight all players on the court
In a recent interview ahead of her showdown with Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Final Four, Paige Bueckers emphasized the importance of sharing the spotlight among all the talented players in college basketball to help the game grow!
"It’s more important for the game to share the spotlight – to grow the game and show all the stars of college basketball and not focus on one particular player, whether it be me, Caitlin, Juju [Watkins], Angel [Reese]," Bueckers shared with reporters.
"I mean, there’s so many names in college basketball that are huge, that are stars, that deserve credit. And I think – it’s not my job – but the media can do a better job of making sure everybody gets love."
She added, "I honestly hope next year I'm not the focal point and the only person that gets attention. I hope as media, as players, we can spread the love a little bit more."
Paige Bueckers will suit up along with her Huskies basketball team in a Final Four showdown with Caitlin Clark and Iowa on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.
