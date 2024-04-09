Which WNBA Team will Angel Reese join in 2024 Draft?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Will Angel Reese be a top 10 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Angel Reese is gearing up to take her basketball prowess to new heights in the WNBA with projected landing spots to the Minnesota Lynx or Washington Mystics. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

NCAA champion Angel Reese is gearing up to take her basketball prowess to new heights!

Having already declared for the WNBA Draft, Reese is poised to be a first-round pick.

However, the competition is fierce, with a talented group of college players also vying for top spots.

Caitlin Clark from Iowa is expected to go No. 1 to the Indiana Fever, leaving Reese in a tight race with stars like Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Aaliyah Edwards for the remaining top picks.

Despite the strong competition, the SEC Player of the Year is primed to be a top 10 pick, with potential landing spots including the Minnesota Lynx or the Washington Mystics.