Which WNBA Team will Angel Reese join in 2024 Draft?
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Will Angel Reese be a top 10 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft?
NCAA champion Angel Reese is gearing up to take her basketball prowess to new heights!
Having already declared for the WNBA Draft, Reese is poised to be a first-round pick.
However, the competition is fierce, with a talented group of college players also vying for top spots.
Caitlin Clark from Iowa is expected to go No. 1 to the Indiana Fever, leaving Reese in a tight race with stars like Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Aaliyah Edwards for the remaining top picks.
Despite the strong competition, the SEC Player of the Year is primed to be a top 10 pick, with potential landing spots including the Minnesota Lynx or the Washington Mystics.
Angel Reese will need a team that will allow her to develop on the pro level
While Reese is a standout player, she'll still need time to adjust to the pro level.
Washington and Minnesota could be ideal landing spots, offering her the time and coaching needed to refine her skills, especially in shooting from the outside.
Both teams aren't expected to have standout seasons in the near future.
However, they could use this time to build a competitive team for the future, setting the stage for potential championship runs down the line.
The WNBA Draft is set for Saturday, April 15.
Cover photo: Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP