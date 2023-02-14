Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster trolls Eagles cornerback with savage Valentine’s Day message

Kansas City, Missouri - Even with his Super Bowl victory , Kansas City Chiefs athlete JuJu Smith-Schuster is still throwing shade in Eagles cornerback James Bradberry's direction on Twitter because of it.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (r) trolled Eagles cornerback James Bradberry over Twitter on Tuesday. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Chiefs receiver posted a pretty brutal Valentine’s Day message aimed at Bradberry that featured his photo on a fake card with the caption, "I’ll hold you when it matters most."

Bradberry was the player responsible for the Eagles holding penalty against Smith-Schuster late in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, ultimately giving the Chiefs a first down in field goal range, setting them up to break the 35-35 tie for the SB title.

While some laughed Smith-Schuster's tweet off, others weren't so pleased with the public diss.

"Come on naw bra… doin to much!!," fellow Eagles cornerback Darius Slay tweeted.

"First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it," Eagles wide reciever AJ Brown wrote, adding, "This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!"