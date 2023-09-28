Colorado's Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn shock fans with meet-up after dirty hit

Boulder, Colorado - Colorado football athlete Travis Hunter seems to have extended forgiveness to Colorado State's Henry Blackburn after enduring a rough hit on the field, displaying a remarkable sense of sportsmanship and goodwill.

Travis Hunter (l.) and Henry Blackburn decided to bury the hatchet after the controversial Week 2 game in a unique and light-hearted manner: bowling match. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / db3_tip & jamess1k_

In the Week 2 rivalry game between Colorado State and Colorado, Blackburn's controversial hit on Hunter stands out as one of the season's most memorable but unfortunate incidents.

Blackburn's late hit on Hunter had severe consequences, forcing the receiver out of the game due to a lacerated liver.

As a result of this injury, Hunter had to sit out not only the game against Oregon, which ended in a 42-6 loss for Colorado but also subsequent matchups against USC and Arizona State.

In an unexpected twist, Blackburn and Hunter decided to bury the hatchet after the game in a unique and light-hearted manner: they opted for a friendly bowling match.

This choice came after Blackburn faced a barrage of hostile messages and even death threats from upset viewers, with some individuals going as far as trying to find his mother's address and phone number, per ESPN.