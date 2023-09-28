Colorado's Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn shock fans with meet-up after dirty hit
Boulder, Colorado - Colorado football athlete Travis Hunter seems to have extended forgiveness to Colorado State's Henry Blackburn after enduring a rough hit on the field, displaying a remarkable sense of sportsmanship and goodwill.
In the Week 2 rivalry game between Colorado State and Colorado, Blackburn's controversial hit on Hunter stands out as one of the season's most memorable but unfortunate incidents.
Blackburn's late hit on Hunter had severe consequences, forcing the receiver out of the game due to a lacerated liver.
As a result of this injury, Hunter had to sit out not only the game against Oregon, which ended in a 42-6 loss for Colorado but also subsequent matchups against USC and Arizona State.
In an unexpected twist, Blackburn and Hunter decided to bury the hatchet after the game in a unique and light-hearted manner: they opted for a friendly bowling match.
This choice came after Blackburn faced a barrage of hostile messages and even death threats from upset viewers, with some individuals going as far as trying to find his mother's address and phone number, per ESPN.
Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn unite for a greater purpose than reconciliation
The upcoming bowling showdown between Hunter and Blackburn is scheduled to be showcased on the former's YouTube channel, which boasts an impressive subscriber base of over 250,000 fans.
Adding a charitable twist to their friendly competition, the two players have agreed to a wager, with the winnings donated to a charitable cause, as reported by ESPN.
News of Hunter and Blackburn's meet-up initially surfaced on Wednesday night when a photo of the duo was shared on Colorado State defensive lineman James Mitchell's Instagram story.
Blackburn also reposted Mitchell's post to his Instagram story, captioning it with a message of faith: "God has a bigger plan," accompanied by a praying emoji.
Fans can expect to see Hunter and Blackburn's light-hearted bowling meet-up soon on YouTube. In the meantime, they can watch Colorado take on USC on Saturday at noon, while Blackburn and Colorado State take the field on Saturday against Utah Tech at 7 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / db3_tip & jamess1k_