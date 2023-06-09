Did Angel Reese reveal her mystery man in viral TikTok?
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU basketball star Angel Reese's busy offseason might now include a mystery romance!
The NCAA basketball champion who recently made viral cameos in Cardi B and NLE Choppa's music videos appears to now have a new boo in her life.
While Angel Reese has previously mentioned her "man" in TikToks, on Thursday, the 6-foot-3 hooper teased fans with a video of him without showing his face.
In the clip, Reese is smiling and dancing to the song, Tweakin' Together, by hip-hop artist BKTHERULA, recording her mystery man from behind while he appears to be on a phone call.
Visibly taller than the newly-crowned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, fans quickly rushed to the comment section, adoring Reese's new boo over his noticeably taller height.
Fans react to Angel Reese's mystery boo
"When ur tall but he's taller [hand clap emoji] love to see ittttt," one fan commented.
"They Kid gone be 6,7 and number 1 one in the nation," another hilariously added.
"Camron fletcher," another fan wrote, suggesting Reese's "mystery man" could be the Florida State Seminole basketball guard.
Will Angel Reese soon reveal her mystery man in her next viral TikTok?
Cover photo: College: Screenshot / TikTok / angelreese10