Did Angel Reese reveal her mystery man in viral TikTok?

LSU basketball star Angel Reese seemingly hinted at a mystery romance this off-season in a new TikTok. © College: Screenshot / TikTok / angelreese10

The NCAA basketball champion who recently made viral cameos in Cardi B and NLE Choppa's music videos appears to now have a new boo in her life.

While Angel Reese has previously mentioned her "man" in TikToks, on Thursday, the 6-foot-3 hooper teased fans with a video of him without showing his face.

In the clip, Reese is smiling and dancing to the song, Tweakin' Together, by hip-hop artist BKTHERULA, recording her mystery man from behind while he appears to be on a phone call.

Visibly taller than the newly-crowned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, fans quickly rushed to the comment section, adoring Reese's new boo over his noticeably taller height.