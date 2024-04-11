Did Tom Brady just hint at a possible return to football – again?

Miami, Florida - Tom Brady just can't seem to resist the pull of the NFL , even in his retirement years!

Tom Brady threw the world of football for a loop on Thursday when he dropped a hint that he might come out of retirement, leaving many to speculate wildly. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tombrady & @vicblends, Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The football legend sent shockwaves through the sports world by hinting at a possible comeback from retirement on Thursday.

In a jaw-dropping moment captured on camera, Brady revealed during an interview on, DeepCut with VicBlends, that he would consider returning to the NFL again under the right circumstances.

"I'm not opposed to it. I don't know if they're going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team," he told VicBlends.

"I'm always going to be in good shape, always going to be able to throw the ball. To come in for a little bit, like [Michael Jordan] coming back [to basketball]," Brady continued.

"I don't know if they'd let me but I wouldn't be opposed to it."

Tom Brady, nearing his 47th birthday this summer, would undoubtedly send shockwaves through the football world if he were to actually make a return to the field.