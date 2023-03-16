Georgia's Jalen Carter enters plea in deadly car crash case
Athens, Georgia - Defensive lineman Jalen Carter has pleaded no contest in connection with the deadly crash that killed Georgia teammate Devin Willock and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy.
On Thursday, the former Georgia athlete and one of the talented prospects of the 2023 NFL Draft registered his plea with Athens-Clarke County.
Carter is set to reportedly receive 12 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours community service, and complete a driving course.
The 21-year-old was arrested at the NFL Combine following an investigation over Willock and LeCroy's deaths that led to warrants being issued for his arrest. He was charged with reckless driving and racing in the incident.
After surrendering to authorities on March 1, Carter was released on a $4,000 bond later that night, committed to focusing on Georgia's Pro Day.
Jalen Carter has a poor showing at Georgia's Pro Day
All this perhaps explains why Carter had a poor Pro Day on Wednesday.
The Georgia standout, who many considered the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, did not perform any athletic drills, including the 40-yard dash, cone drills, and other physical tests.
Weighing nearly ten pounds heavier than two weeks ago at the Combine, Carter failed to finish his position drills because of cramping and heavy breathing.
The two-time college football national champion worked out in front of all 32 NFL teams at Georgia's indoor facility, with three head coaches in attendance - the Falcons' Arthur Smith, Chicago Bears' Matt Eberflus, and Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin.
Following his poor Pro Day performance, Carter declined to speak with reporters.
While Carter is still likely to be a first-round draft pick, his chances to become the No. 1 overall pick are now slim to none. The NFL Draft is set to take place from April 27–April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP