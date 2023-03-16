Georgia's Jalen Carter enters plea in deadly car crash case

Athens, Georgia - Defensive lineman Jalen Carter has pleaded no contest in connection with the deadly crash that killed Georgia teammate Devin Willock and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy.

On Thursday, the former Georgia athlete and one of the talented prospects of the 2023 NFL Draft registered his plea with Athens-Clarke County.

Carter is set to reportedly receive 12 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours community service, and complete a driving course.

The 21-year-old was arrested at the NFL Combine following an investigation over Willock and LeCroy's deaths that led to warrants being issued for his arrest. He was charged with reckless driving and racing in the incident.

After surrendering to authorities on March 1, Carter was released on a $4,000 bond later that night, committed to focusing on Georgia's Pro Day.