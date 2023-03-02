Jalen Carter released on bond after surrendering to police

Athens, Georgia - Former Georgia defensive tackle and one of the most coveted NFL Draft prospects Jalen Carter surrendered to police in Athens on Wednesday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest that same morning.

Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in connection to a car crash that killed his former Georgia teammate Devin Willock (20) and staff member Chandler LeCroy (24) in January.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the two-time national college football champion said that he would leave the NFL Combine in Indianapolis to "answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented."

Athens-Clarke County Jail records show that Carter was booked at 11:33 PM ET on Wednesday night and that he was released at 11:49 PM. Carter posted bonds of $4,000 before being released and believes he will be fully exonerated.

Prior to the warrant for his arrest, Carter was one of the top NFL hopefuls in this year’s draft class, widely projected to be a top-five pick and potential No. 1 overall pick.