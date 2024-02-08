How soon could Caitlin Clark break all-time scoring record in college basketball?

Iowa City, Iowa - Is Caitlin Clark cementing herself legendary status in the game of basketball before going pro?

Iowa Hawkeye standout Caitlin Clark is just 205 points shy of reaching the all-time college basketball scoring record. © ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The tandout Iowa basketball star has been turning heads with her incredible skills on the court, much like legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Recently, she achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the all-time leading scorer in the Big Ten conference, tallying an impressive 3,462 points.

Now, Clark has her sights set on an even bigger milestone: surpassing Kelsey Plum's NCAA record of 3,527 points. Currently, she sits just 205 points away from Pete Maravich's all-time college basketball scoring record.

With an average of 32.4 points per game, she's on track to achieve this historic feat in just seven more games.

If she maintains her remarkable pace, Clark is poised to break Maravich's record when Iowa faces off against Ohio State on senior day, March 3rd, in what promises to be an unforgettable moment in college basketball history.