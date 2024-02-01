Caitlin Clark makes basketball history with Big Ten milestone!

Evanston, Illinois - Iowa Hawkeye sensation Caitlin Clark has officially etched her name in Big Ten history as the most formidable women's basketball player .

Iowa Hawkeye sensation Caitlin Clark (l) has officially etched her name in Big Ten history as the most formidable women's basketball player. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a thrilling conference face-off against Northwestern, Clark achieved a monumental feat in the second quarter by sinking a layup to surpass Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell and become the all-time leading scorer in Big Ten history.

Clark's stellar performance didn't stop there, as she concluded the game with a remarkable stat line of 35 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds, accumulating a grand total of 3,424 career points.

With this accomplishment, Clark now sets her sights on another milestone: surpassing Kelsey Plum to become the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.

As of now, she stands just over 100 points away from eclipsing Plum's record of 3,527 points. The burning question remains: can Caitlin Clark make history once again and surpass Kelsey Plum's record before the arrival of the March Madness Tournament?