Caitlin Clark makes basketball history with Big Ten milestone!
Evanston, Illinois - Iowa Hawkeye sensation Caitlin Clark has officially etched her name in Big Ten history as the most formidable women's basketball player.
In a thrilling conference face-off against Northwestern, Clark achieved a monumental feat in the second quarter by sinking a layup to surpass Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell and become the all-time leading scorer in Big Ten history.
Clark's stellar performance didn't stop there, as she concluded the game with a remarkable stat line of 35 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds, accumulating a grand total of 3,424 career points.
With this accomplishment, Clark now sets her sights on another milestone: surpassing Kelsey Plum to become the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.
As of now, she stands just over 100 points away from eclipsing Plum's record of 3,527 points. The burning question remains: can Caitlin Clark make history once again and surpass Kelsey Plum's record before the arrival of the March Madness Tournament?
College basketball fans are eagerly awaiting the unfolding drama on the court as Clark inches closer to carving her name into the NCAA history books once again!
Cover photo: Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP