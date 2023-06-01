Jimmy Butler adds fuel to Shakira dating rumors amid NBA finals

Miami, Florida - NBA Finals contestant Jimmy Butler appears to be winning both on and off the court!

Amid the NBA Playoffs, basketball fans speculate that Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is romantically linked to Colombian singer Shakira. © Collage: Maddie Meyer / CHRISTOPHE SIMON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP /

After defeating the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night, Butler will lead his Miami Heat team into the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

While Butler has been winning the hearts of basketball fans as one of the best players in the playoffs, fans also believe he may be winning in his personal life.

The Miami hooper has fans speculating whether he is romantically linked to Colombian pop star Shakira.

Shakira attended Game 3 of the Miami-Boston series and reportedly followed Butler on Instagram - and Butler followed her back, according to Overtime.

The 46-year-old Grammy-winning singer even tweeted a video cheering on the Heat in a private suite during the game.