Smokey Robinson facing criminal investigation after shocking allegations

Los Angeles, California - Motown star Smokey Robinson is under criminal investigation, law enforcement in Los Angeles said Thursday, just days after he was sued by four former housekeepers who allege the soul singer repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted them.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau is actively investigating criminal allegations involving William Robinson AKA 'Smokey Robinson,'" said a statement sent to AFP.

"The investigation is in the early stages, and we have no further comment," it added.

The development comes after a multimillion dollar lawsuit was filed in a Los Angeles court claiming the 85-year-old forced himself on female employees multiple times over a number of years, often when his wife was not at home.

The sheriff's department would not confirm the substance of their investigation, but lawyers for the women in the suit told AFP their clients were cooperating with the probe.

"We are pleased to learn that the LA County Sheriff's Dept has opened a criminal investigation into our clients' claims of sexual assault against Smokey Robinson," John Harris and Herbert Hayden told AFP in a joint statement.

"Our clients intend to fully cooperate with LASD's ongoing investigation in the pursuit of seeking justice for themselves and others that may have been similarly assaulted by him."

In the suit filed this month, one plaintiff alleges the Tracks of My Tears singer would summon her to his bedroom in his Los Angeles area home, and greet her wearing only his underwear.