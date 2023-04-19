Keeping Up With Tristan Thompson: Will Khloé Kardashian attend the NBA playoffs?
Los Angeles, California - Will Lakers player Tristan Thompson get some courtside support from Khloé Kardashian?
It seems like every NBA season on the hardwood, LeBron James phones a friend that he wants to hoop with.
Well, the latest friend that got that call is none other than Khloé Kardashian's ex and father of her children, Tristan Thompson.
Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Thompson on the last day of the regular season.
While he didn't see any action during the first round of the playoffs in the Grizzlies-Lakers series, fans caught a whiff of the power forward/center during his first workout with the team.
Many fans now speculate Thompson and Khloé will rekindle their relationship, as the hooper recently moved in three houses down from his ex.
Will Khloé make an infamous return courtside to cheer on her baby father?
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have sparked reunion rumors recently
Many fans suspect a Kardashian sighting might be in the works at an upcoming playoff game, as KoKo and her ex certainly seem to be on friendly terms, at the very least.
Per US Weekly, the youngest Kardashian daughter "couldn’t be more thrilled" for Tristan to become a part of the Lakers team.
With Khloé's long track record of forgiving Tristan with open arms and more, it's safe to say that fans may want to watch the reality star's social media like a hawk.
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / JONATHAN DANIEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP