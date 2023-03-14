Khloé Kardashian gets dragged for cringe Tristan Thompson birthday tribute

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian honored her supposed ex Tristan Thompson on his birthday and finally unveiled their new son's face – and f ans had a lot to say!

Khloé Kardashian honored her supposed ex, Tristan Thompson, on his birthday and finally unveiled their new son's face. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

Though she still hasn't revealed her baby boy's name, KoKo dropped never-before-seen shots of her son in her Monday b-day tribute to the former NBA star on Instagram.

In the caption, the 38-year-old Good American owner called Tristan "the best father, brother & uncle."

"Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them."

The photo dump featured intimate family scenes, with the first pic showing Tristan, daughter True, and Prince Oliver – the athlete's son with ex Jordan Craig – peering down at their seven-month-old baby brother.

Khloé's birthday wish for the now-32-year-old host is "that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation."



"Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy," she added.

Sis Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner also celebrated Tristan's big day with sweet tributes on their respective IG stories.



Yet, fans didn't hold back their thoughts on Khloé's post and remarks about her supposed ex!