Khloé Kardashian gets dragged for cringe Tristan Thompson birthday tribute
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian honored her supposed ex Tristan Thompson on his birthday and finally unveiled their new son's face – and fans had a lot to say!
Though she still hasn't revealed her baby boy's name, KoKo dropped never-before-seen shots of her son in her Monday b-day tribute to the former NBA star on Instagram.
In the caption, the 38-year-old Good American owner called Tristan "the best father, brother & uncle."
"Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them."
The photo dump featured intimate family scenes, with the first pic showing Tristan, daughter True, and Prince Oliver – the athlete's son with ex Jordan Craig – peering down at their seven-month-old baby brother.
Khloé's birthday wish for the now-32-year-old host is "that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation."
"Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy," she added.
Sis Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner also celebrated Tristan's big day with sweet tributes on their respective IG stories.
Yet, fans didn't hold back their thoughts on Khloé's post and remarks about her supposed ex!
Khloé Kardashian faces backlash for Tristan Thompson post
Since KoKo wisely disabled the comments section under her recent post, fans flocked to Twitter to sound off on her "embarrassing" tribute to Tristan, with whom she's had a complicated relationship, to say the least.
And users didn't hold back their feelings on their matter.
One fan wrote, "Khloe Kardashian giving her baby daddy a bday shoutout is giving me 2nd hand embarrassment."
Another user commented, "I’ve never known of anybody with less shame than miss Khloe Kardashian. Imagine writing a big post for your baby daddy’s birthday after he embarrassed you in front of the whole world multiple times."
Some also slammed Khloé for calling Tristan "the best" dad due to reports claiming that he hasn't been there for his son with Maralee Nichols.
He and Khloé have been the subject of reconciliation rumors, as the Kardashians star has reportedly been by Tristan's side following the unexpected passing of his mom Andrea.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian