LeBron James throws shade at NBA with Bronny tweet

Los Angeles, California - On his day off day between two home Lakers games, LeBron James caught up on some NBA action on Monday night – and he was not impressed!

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James thinks his son Bronny (l.) is already better than some current NBA players. © Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With the four-time champion nursing a foot injury, there was plenty of time for him to unwind and take in some of the biggest action on the hardwood.

But it's fair to say he didn't like what he saw.

The Lakers legend even took to Twitter to share his distastes for the quality of basketball in the league, causing a stir on social media.



"Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. S*** lightweight hilarious," James tweeted with four laughing emojis.

He could have been referring to any of the Monday matchups between the Sixers and Pacers, Celtics and Cavaliers, Trail Blazers and Pistons, or Raptors and Nuggets.

It's also worth pointing out that of those eight teams, only the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons have a worse record than the Los Angeles Lakers, at 31-34.