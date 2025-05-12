Sabrina Carpenter celebrates her birthday with adorbs new look
Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter just debuted a new 'do in honor of her birthday! Thoughts?
The Taste singer is known for her long blonde hair, often loosely barrel-curled into a retro glam style.
The swoon-worthy locks often look so perfect that she's even drawn wig rumors in the past!
In a Sunday Instagram post, the Feather artist showed fans her hair in natural curly waves, and seemingly a good several inches shorter than usual! Could it be shrinkage, or did she get a 26th birthday chop?
The Grammy-winner posed for the photoset in her signature colors: butter yellow and light blue, which match her yellow-blonde hair and blue eyes, respectively.
Her cottagecore vibes are perfect for spring, and Vogue reports that the minidress is from Christian Dior's 1997 autumn/winter collection.
Per Pop Crave, the singer initially captioned her post, "all i want for my birthday is 50 million followers can we get there you guys got this."
Millions of likes later, her follower count is 46.9 million at the time of publication.
She later changed the caption to "26 years of jokes not landing" – classic Sabrina!
