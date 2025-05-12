Sabrina Carpenter celebrates her birthday with adorbs new look

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter just debuted a new 'do in honor of her birthday! Thoughts?

The Taste singer is known for her long blonde hair, often loosely barrel-curled into a retro glam style.

The swoon-worthy locks often look so perfect that she's even drawn wig rumors in the past!

In a Sunday Instagram post, the Feather artist showed fans her hair in natural curly waves, and seemingly a good several inches shorter than usual! Could it be shrinkage, or did she get a 26th birthday chop?

The Grammy-winner posed for the photoset in her signature colors: butter yellow and light blue, which match her yellow-blonde hair and blue eyes, respectively.

Her cottagecore vibes are perfect for spring, and Vogue reports that the minidress is from Christian Dior's 1997 autumn/winter collection.

Per Pop Crave, the singer initially captioned her post, "all i want for my birthday is 50 million followers can we get there you guys got this."