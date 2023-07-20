NFL fans go nuts over Tom Brady's new career move post-retirement

Tampa, Florida - While Tom Brady isn't throwing deep passes on the football field anymore, he is still scoring major touchdowns!

Tom Brady has become the latest UIM E1 World Championship team owner in the electric boat racing league. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Since retiring from the NFL, the football legend Brady has been spotted in all kinds of cool places!

From massive yachts with YouTubers to exclusive parties with some of the world's most famous celebrities, Brady has flooded the internet with some major headlines.

In the latest, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has reportedly become the latest team owner in the electric boat racing league, UIM E1.

Brady joins the list of sports legends that include tennis star Rafael Nadal, soccer star Didier Drogba, and Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez as UIM E1 World Championship team owners.

"E1 combines several things I love – speed, intensity, being on the water, intense competition, and innovative leaders," Brady told Reuters on Thursday.

"I'm excited to join Rafael Nadal, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Perez, all great athletes with the same desire to compete at the highest level and work together to help make the boating industry more sustainable, create incredible events, and especially to win."