NFL fans go nuts over Tom Brady's new career move post-retirement
Tampa, Florida - While Tom Brady isn't throwing deep passes on the football field anymore, he is still scoring major touchdowns!
Since retiring from the NFL, the football legend Brady has been spotted in all kinds of cool places!
From massive yachts with YouTubers to exclusive parties with some of the world's most famous celebrities, Brady has flooded the internet with some major headlines.
In the latest, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has reportedly become the latest team owner in the electric boat racing league, UIM E1.
Brady joins the list of sports legends that include tennis star Rafael Nadal, soccer star Didier Drogba, and Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez as UIM E1 World Championship team owners.
"E1 combines several things I love – speed, intensity, being on the water, intense competition, and innovative leaders," Brady told Reuters on Thursday.
"I'm excited to join Rafael Nadal, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Perez, all great athletes with the same desire to compete at the highest level and work together to help make the boating industry more sustainable, create incredible events, and especially to win."
Tom Brady stirs fan discussions with latest venture
Tom Brady treading on uncharted waters with his boat racing league venture has fans talking all over the internet.
"From GOAT to boat," one fan hilariously tweeted.
"Brady will be a billionaire before he turns 50," another predicted.
"rich people making up new sports just to keep the brokes out," one unimpressed fan noted.
"This actually looks cool," someone raved.
Will Tom Brady translate his NFL success to boat racing as a league team owner?
Cover photo: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP