MrBeast teams up with Tom Brady and Pete Davidson for wild yacht challenge
Greenville, North Carolina - YouTube star MrBeast recently partied with his friends and NFL star Tom Brady on a yacht, and somehow got the former quarterback to agree to a wild challenge.
If anyone could pull Brady out of retirement, even for a moment, it would be Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson.
He did just that in his latest video posted on Saturday, which is titled "$1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht!" and shows Donaldson and his crew aboard a gold-plated ship, which he described as "an entire city on the water."
As he is exploring everything the massive vessel has to offer, he "bumps into" Brady and somehow convinces him to a challenge - as MrBeast flies a drone out to sea, Brady has to knock it out of the sky with a football.
After Brady jokes that he will probably miss, he manages to snag it on the very first try.
Like most of his content these days, the new video instantly went viral, but this time, he managed to beat out his most popular videos, gaining over 40 million views in only a day.
Tom Brady and Pete Davidson star in MrBeast's latest video
Back in March, the influencer shared a photo to social media of himself with the retired quarterback, causing fans to run rampant with speculations about a possible collaboration in the works.
But Brady wasn't the only celebrity featured in the new video - Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson also made a surprise appearance!
In May, MrBeast also shared photos of him meeting fellow YouTube star PewDiePie for the first time, but the world is still waiting for that monstrous collab to happen.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/mrbeast