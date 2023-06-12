MrBeast teams up with Tom Brady and Pete Davidson for wild yacht challenge

Greenville, North Carolina - YouTube star MrBeast recently partied with his friends and NFL star Tom Brady on a yacht, and somehow got the former quarterback to agree to a wild challenge.

YouTube star MrBeast (l) dropped a star-studded yacht challenge video on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/mrbeast

If anyone could pull Brady out of retirement, even for a moment, it would be Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson.

He did just that in his latest video posted on Saturday, which is titled "$1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht!" and shows Donaldson and his crew aboard a gold-plated ship, which he described as "an entire city on the water."

As he is exploring everything the massive vessel has to offer, he "bumps into" Brady and somehow convinces him to a challenge - as MrBeast flies a drone out to sea, Brady has to knock it out of the sky with a football.

After Brady jokes that he will probably miss, he manages to snag it on the very first try.

Like most of his content these days, the new video instantly went viral, but this time, he managed to beat out his most popular videos, gaining over 40 million views in only a day.