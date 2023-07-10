Reports suggest Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady have been "flirting" in the Hamptons!
Hamptons, New York - Could former NFL star Tom Brady be the "crush" Kim Kardashian is trying to keep secret?
Last month, rumors suggested that the 42-year-old SKKN mogul had found a new bae in the newly single 45-year-old athlete.
The gossip seemed to have been unfounded – until now!
Both Kim and Tom were attendees at Michael Rubin's celebrity-filled 4th of July bash.
According to The New York Post, the Kardashians star and the former quarterback "were super flirty with each other" at the Fanatics CEO’s annual white celebration.
A source further spilled to the Daily Mail that the two were "seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night," while another insider claims that Tom is "exactly" Kim's type.
Is Kim Kardashian secretly dating Tom Brady?
While chatting with Hailey Bieber, the SKIMs CEO admitted to having a "crush" on a celeb but remained coy about the identity of the lucky persons.
Also, on the recent season for Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim teased that she's been seeing a new "mystery man."
Kim has been single and trying to keep her personal life under wraps following her split from Pete Davidson, while Tom went through a messy divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
