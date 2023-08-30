Oklahoma quarterback has fans drooling over "bootylicious" underwear line
Norman, Oklahoma - Oklahoma quarterback General Booty has taken full advantage of his standout name by scoring a new NIL deal that's driving the college football fandom wild in hilarious fashion.
On Wednesday, the aptly named third-year quarterback nearly broke the internet with the announcement of his latest NIL sponsorship.
In a viral video sporting underwear labeled with "Booty" in huge letters across the rear, the passer announced he is launching a new underwear collection with Rock ‘Em Socks.
"There’s a new General in town… BOOTY x ROCK ’EM," Booty captioned his celebratory Instagram post.
The college football world couldn't get enough of Booty's latest pun-intended move, and raved about the collab.
"Imma need a 3x asap!!" teammate Danny Stutsman commented.
"Need this in women's pajamas," another fan wrote.
"Bro is cheeked up," several fans added, along with drooling emojis.
Oklahoma Sooners set to host Arkansas State in 2023 season opener
Taking their final lap in the Big 12 before competing in the SEC starting 2024, the Oklahoma Sooners are bound to have an exciting year with Booty at the helm.
The Sooners will open their season against Arkansas State – led by last season's quarterback starter Gabriel Dillon – and are projected as one of the top teams in the conference, alongside Texas.
Booty and Oklahoma will suit up against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2 at Noon ET. Whether he will be sporting his new underwear under his pads is anyone's guess.
