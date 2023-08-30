Oklahoma quarterback has fans drooling over "bootylicious" underwear line

Norman, Oklahoma - Oklahoma quarterback General Booty has taken full advantage of his standout name by scoring a new NIL deal that's driving the college football fandom wild in hilarious fashion .

On Wednesday, the aptly named third-year quarterback nearly broke the internet with the announcement of his latest NIL sponsorship.

In a viral video sporting underwear labeled with "Booty" in huge letters across the rear, the passer announced he is launching a new underwear collection with Rock ‘Em Socks.

"There’s a new General in town… BOOTY x ROCK ’EM," Booty captioned his celebratory Instagram post.

The college football world couldn't get enough of Booty's latest pun-intended move, and raved about the collab.

"Imma need a 3x asap!!" teammate Danny Stutsman commented.

"Need this in women's pajamas," another fan wrote.

"Bro is cheeked up," several fans added, along with drooling emojis.