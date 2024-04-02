Paige Bueckers sends powerful redemption message after big March Madness win

Portland, Oregon - It's a battle of the point guards in the Final Four on Friday with UConn's Paige Bueckers and Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

UConn star Paige Bueckers led the Huskies to a nail-biting victory against the No. 1 seed USC. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The UConn Husky ladies are busting moves right alongside their Husky men, heading to the NCAA Final Four Tournament.

After a nail-biting victory against the No. 1 seed USC, led by the record-breaking freshman JuJu Watkins, the Husky ladies are still in the spotlight!

Paige Bueckers, the shining star of UConn, dazzled with 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks.

This game was a significant milestone for the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year, who returned to March Madness after more than two years following an ACL tear that benched her for the entire last season.

"So much gratitude. I'm a living testimony. I give all glory to God. He works in mysterious ways. Last year I was praying to be back at this stage," Bueckers said in a heartwarming message after their win over USC.

"He sent me trials and tribulations, but it was to build my character, it was to test my faith to see if I was a believer. I just kept on believing. I did all I could, so God could do all I can't," she added.