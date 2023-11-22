Tiger Woods set to make return to golf competition with son Charlie

Miami, Florida - Tiger Woods , set to make his return to competition next week following ankle surgery in April, said Wednesday said he will partner with son Charlie in a parent-child tournament next month.

© Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Woods will make his comeback at the Hero World Challenge invitational event he hosts in the Bahamas from November 30 - December 3, then pair with 14-year-old Charlie at the PNC Championship on December 16-17 at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.



"It's an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie, and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all year," Woods said.

"Competing together against a field of so many golfing greats and their families is so special."

The 15-time major winner has not played since the Masters last April.

He withdrew in the third round due to plantar fasciitis and had surgery shortly thereafter on an ankle that suffered severe injuries in a 2021 car crash.