Simone Biles brings home more gold at Gymnastics World Championships

Antwerp, Belgium - Simone Biles closed out the Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp with two more gold medals for beam and floor, adding to team and all-around successes.

Simone Biles of the United States in action on the floor during the World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. © REUTERS

The 26-year-old superstar athlete became the most decorated gymnast in history by taking the all-around crown on her return to major competition, her 35th world or Olympic gold.

Biles' beam routine scored her 14.8, which was enough to finish ahead of China's Zhou Yaqin and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

Her floor routine earned her a score of 14.633, putting her above second Place Rebeca Andrade and third place Flavia Saraiva, both of Brazil

The victories come as Biles continues her triumphant return from her break, two years after withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics after suffering a potentially dangerous balance issue known as the "twisties."



Biles' comeback has included a dazzling US Gymnastics Championships all-around win in August.