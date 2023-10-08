Simone Biles brings home more gold at Gymnastics World Championships
Antwerp, Belgium - Simone Biles closed out the Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp with two more gold medals for beam and floor, adding to team and all-around successes.
The 26-year-old superstar athlete became the most decorated gymnast in history by taking the all-around crown on her return to major competition, her 35th world or Olympic gold.
Biles' beam routine scored her 14.8, which was enough to finish ahead of China's Zhou Yaqin and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.
Her floor routine earned her a score of 14.633, putting her above second Place Rebeca Andrade and third place Flavia Saraiva, both of Brazil
The victories come as Biles continues her triumphant return from her break, two years after withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics after suffering a potentially dangerous balance issue known as the "twisties."
Biles' comeback has included a dazzling US Gymnastics Championships all-around win in August.
She also became the first female athlete to land the enormously difficult Yurchenko double pike vault in international competition – a skill that has now been dubbed the Biles II in her honor.
Cover photo: REUTERS