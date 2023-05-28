Simone Biles is off to the races against the NFL's Christian Watson in hilarious video

In a hilarious new video, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles decided to take on NFL wide receiver Christian Watson (r.) in a sprinting race. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Simonebiles

With a historic 32 Olympic and world championship medals to her name, Simone Biles is undoubtedly the gymnastics GOAT.

When it comes to other sports however, the icon may have to put in some extra workouts.

In a new video the Olympian shared to her Instagram story on Sunday, Biles decided to take on NFL wide receiver Christian Watson in a fun-filled sprinting race.

Watson plays for the Green Bay Packers, which is the same team Biles' new husband Jonathan Owens signed to earlier this month.

Last season, Watson broke NFL records and dazzled the football field with the same lightning speed he stepped up to race Biles with.

The clip of Watson and Biles' duel has since been shared on a Green Bay fan account. Biles gets off to a great start and even looks to be ahead of Watson in the friendly race, as he trips in the slippery grass.

Yet in the end, Watson steps his foot on the gas and annihilates the Olympic champ, winning the race.