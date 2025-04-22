Simone Biles opens up on 2028 Olympics chances after winning Sportswoman of the Year award

Madrid, Spain - American gymnast Simone Biles, voted Sportswoman of the Year at the Laureus Sport Awards ceremony in Madrid, said she remained uncertain about whether she would compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics .

Simone Biles poses with her Sportswoman of the Year award during the 26th Laureus World Sports Awards gala in Madrid on April 21, 2025. © JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

The 28-year-old, a seven-time Olympic champion, won three gold medals in Paris last year, making a thrilling return to the Olympic stage after a long mental health break.

"I'm really enjoying my time off before I decide if I want to go back to the gym and compete," she said at Monday's ceremony.

"A lot of people think it's just a one-year commitment, but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics."

"It's in LA it's back in the States, which is so exciting. But if I'm going to compete again, I'm not so sure."

"But I will be at the Olympics, whether it's on the floor or in the stands."