Tiger Woods undergoes ankle surgery in New York

New York, New York - Tiger Woods has undergone successful ankle surgery to treat arthritis caused by a previous injury.

Tiger Woods has undergone surgery on his ankle in New York City. © REUTERS

The 47-year-old athlete had to pull out of the Masters midway through the third round earlier this month, which he attributed to plantar fasciitis.

But he had an operation on Wednesday in New York, with the surgeon performing a subtalar fusion procedure to address the problem caused by a previous fracture of his talus – a bone in the ankle joint.

He now looks highly likely to be out of next month’s US PGA Championship, and questions will again be raised about how long the 15-time major champion can continue to compete at the highest level.

A statement on Woods’ social media channels read: "Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture."

"It was performed by Dr Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful."

"Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation."