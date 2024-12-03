Tiger Woods says he has "a long way to go" after latest back surgery

Miami, Florida - Tiger Woods said Tuesday he has a "long way to go" in his bid to compete against the world's best golfers as he continues to recover from his latest pain-relieving back surgery in September.

"I'm just progressively trying to test it, keep making progress without setting it off," said the 15-time major champion.

"I don't want to have any setbacks, just want to keep making progress and give myself the best chance going into next year as possible," said Woods, who will turn 49 on December 30.

"I feel like I'm getting stronger, I'm getting more pliable, but I've got a long way to go to be able to compete against these guys."

Woods was speaking before the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, the tournament he hosts for the benefit of his charitable foundation.

He has used the limited-field event in the past to launch a return from injury but said that this year, he just wasn't ready.

"I'm not tournament sharp yet, no. I'm still not there," he said. "So when I'm ready to compete and play at this level, then I will."

Woods hasn't played since he missed the cut at the British Open in July.