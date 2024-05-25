Caitlin Clark nabs first WNBA win with late-game surge

Los Angeles, California - Women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark drilled a dagger three-pointer to help the Indiana Fever notch their first win of her debut WNBA season Friday, 78-73 over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever scored her first win since joining the WNBA against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 24, 2024. © Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Clark, whose record-setting exploits in collegiate basketball brought unprecedented attention to the women's game, has struggled since Indiana made her the number one pick in the WNBA draft.



She endured another tough shooting night on Friday, but finished with her first WNBA double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds – and provided the kind of fireworks her fans have come to expect.

After Rickea Jackson had cut the Sparks' deficit to three with a big three-pointer with 2:27 to play, Clark answered with her first three-pointer of the night.

Los Angeles had pulled within two when Clark hit another three-pointer with 40.5 seconds remaining that put Indiana up 76-71 and effectively snuffed out the Sparks' challenge.

She had eight assists and four steals to help Indiana erase an 11-point halftime deficit.