Are reigning basketball champions UConn migrating to the Big 12 Conference?

Mansfield, Connecticut - Will the Big East lose its golden child UConn basketball to the Big 12?

The UConn Huskies have reportedly been lured to join the Big 12 Conference. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The UConn Huskies are coming off their fifth national championship title in men's basketball program history, and have since become a hot commodity for the various collegiate conferences around the country.

It appears the reigning kings of the hardwood have been lured to join the Big 12 as the Conference's newest hoops program.

it's no secret that the Big 12 has been working on a conference realignment, and for the college basketball world, this is huge news!

Per Action Network's Brett McMurphy, current Big 12 basketball coaches are all in for UConn joining the conference. Apparently, UConn is "in the mix" as an all-sports addition to the Big 12, as well.

"We have an appetite to be a national conference and we believe in the upside of basketball," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said during a press conference last week.

He added: "We love our current composition. Love the four new schools coming in. However, if the opportunity presents itself to create value, we will pursue it. I'm not going to address expansion beyond that today, but it is a focus of ours."

