Final Four 2023: San Diego scores buzzer-beater win to advance to championship
Houston, Texas - The NCAA men's basketball championship is set after a dramatic end to Saturday's Final Four matchups!
Only one stop left on the road to victory!
The San Diego State Aztecs emerged victorious over the Florida Atlantic Owls after overcoming a 14-point second-half deficit with a buzzer-beater basket by Lamont Butler.
The shocking win marks the fifth-biggest comeback in the history of the Final Four.
"I always dreamed of this moment," Butler said, per ESPN. "I'm just happy it was able to come to fruition."
Meanwhile, the UConn Huskies secured their spot in the championship with a decisive 72-59 win over the University of Miami Hurricanes.
The double-digit victory further proved the Huskies' dominance in their March Madness run, making them a formidable opponent for the Aztecs.
Who will win the 2023 NCAA men's basketball championship?
The No. 5 seeded Aztecs hadn't reached the Elite Eight before this season, let alone the championship.
While the No. 4 Huskies are certainly the favorite, it's not a sure win by any measure.
The championship will be the first for the Huskies in nearly a decade, capping off an impressive March Madness run that may or may not have been propelled by head coach Dan Hurley's rather bizarre good luck ritual.
The UConn Huskies will tip off against the San Diego Aztecs on Monday at 9:20 PM ET at NRG Stadium.
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP