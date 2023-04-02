Final Four 2023: San Diego scores buzzer-beater win to advance to championship

Houston, Texas - The NCAA men's basketball championship is set after a dramatic end to Saturday's Final Four matchups!

The San Diego State Aztecs stunned with a buzzer-beater win over the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Only one stop left on the road to victory!

The San Diego State Aztecs emerged victorious over the Florida Atlantic Owls after overcoming a 14-point second-half deficit with a buzzer-beater basket by Lamont Butler.

The shocking win marks the fifth-biggest comeback in the history of the Final Four.

"I always dreamed of this moment," Butler said, per ESPN. "I'm just happy it was able to come to fruition."



Meanwhile, the UConn Huskies secured their spot in the championship with a decisive 72-59 win over the University of Miami Hurricanes.



The double-digit victory further proved the Huskies' dominance in their March Madness run, making them a formidable opponent for the Aztecs.