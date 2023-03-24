NCAA Tournament: UConn slashes program record en route to March Madness Elite 8

Las Vegas, Nevada - The UConn Huskies men's basketball team devoured a program record on Thursday while knocking off Arkansas 88-65, and fans are here for it!

With the dominance the Huskies have shown during the March Madness Tournament this year, it's looking like the program could win it all.

Connecticut's blowout victory was a classic performance that wrote itself in the school's history books as the largest margin of victory for the program in the Sweet 16 Round or later.

The 23-point margin surpassed UConn's 2004 National Championship winning team, which previously held the record by defeating Vanderbilt by 20 points in the regional semifinal.

Looking once again like a championship-winning team this season, the college basketball world has taken note of the Huskies' form. They have now become just one win away from the Final Four in Houston.

"Incredible performance by UConn to reach the Elite 8," one fan raved. "Finally looking like the team from earlier in the season that was sitting on top of the rankings again."

"Huskies were scary good tonight. One of 3 teams still playing that beat Alabama," another fan tweeted.

"The last time UConn looked this good it won it all," another noted.