Former WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins is demanding reinstatement

Morgantown, West Virginia - The current offseason may have provided the biggest coaching scandal in the history of college basketball !

Former West Virginia coach Bob Huggins (r.) is reportedly demanding to be reinstated to his former position as the basketball program's head coach. © ALEX SLITZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In arguably the biggest plot twist in the history of head coaching in NCAA basketball, former West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is reportedly demanding to be reinstated to his former position as the head coach of the Mountaineers' basketball program after claiming he never resigned.

Per Hoppy Kercheval of West Virginia Metro News, Huggins is now alleging he never signed a resignation letter from the university and never communicated his intention to resign with anyone from the university.

"Coach Huggins never signed a resignation letter and never communicated a resignation to anyone at WVU," Huggins new attorney David A. Campbell wrote in a letter obtained by Kercheval.

"Accordingly, the WVU public comments are not only false, but appear to be an after-the-fact attempt to remedy WVU’s breach of the Employment," Campbell wrote.

Additionally, West Virginia's Employment Agreement seemingly requires Coach Huggins to send the Athletic Director and WVU’s General Counsel a resignation notice in writing via registered or certified mail.

Campbell claims there is no "signed writing or proper notice setting forth Coach Huggins’ resignation from employment with WVU."

After receiving the letter, West Virginia University offered up their differing version of events.