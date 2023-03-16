March Madness 2023 Opening Day sees Texas vs. Colgate on upset alert

Houston, Texas - The first round of the 2023 men's March Madness tournament is here, which means a new round of major college basketball upsets and shocking victories are upon us!

On Thursday, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 15 Colgate Raiders in a big March Madness NCAA tournament matchup. © Collage: Chris Covatta / ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With several marquee matchups scheduled on the opening day of the NCAA Tournament, it's clear some teams are on the verge of a major upset on Thursday.



With that said: Texas, Texas, Texas!

The No. 2 Longhorns may have the best defense in the country, but on Thursday night, they will face No. 15 Colgate, one of the best shooting teams in the country.

The Raiders are the only program in the nation to shoot over 40% from deep this season, and currently have the second-best effective field goal percentage in the country.

So what does this mean? Well, the Longhorns just might be in for a wild night and a major upset.

While Texas has been playing some big ball as of late and many believe they're deserving of the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region, it's hard to ignore Colgate's dominating offensive attacks.

Led by guard Tucker Richardson, Colgate has at least five players who've averaged at least 10 points per game this season, and has finished with both the Patriot League regular-season and conference tournament titles.

The Longhorns and the Raiders will meet on the hardwood with identical 26-8 season records. Texas is ranked top 10 by the NCAA selection committee.

Who will prevail?