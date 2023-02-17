March Madness: College basketball teams battle for the No. 1 seed

Houston, Texas - With the NCAA selection committee set to reveal the top 16 seeds on Saturday, why is the No. 1 seed important in the college basketball March Madness tournament?

Since 1985, the No. 1 overall seeds in March Madness have won the most championship titles. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When the nation's best teams leave the court with an upset, college basketball critics are always quick to say the NCAA tournament is "wide open!"

But is this true? Is the tournament really wide open for any team to just come in and take it all the way?

Between 1985 and 2021, the overall No. 1 seeds have made 59 Final Four appearances, played in 36 championship games, and won the national title 23 times.

This equates to 29 more Final Four appearances, 24 more championship game appearances, and 18 more national titles in comparison to the overall No. 2 seeds. The NCAA Championship has only been won by four teams As for teams seeded below No. 3.

While it remains true that anything can happen in college basketball and there are often surprising "Cinderella" teams that make waves during March Madness, for the bottom half of the tournament seeds, the glass slipper never seems to fit.

With that being said, in college basketball, the No. 1 overall seed may mean a championship title! Without landing the top seed, statistically speaking, making the Final Four or even the championship game is slim to none.