March Madness: UConn powers to title with big win over SDSU
Houston, Texas - UConn secured its fifth NCAA Division title on the back of double-doubles from Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton in a 76-59 victory over San Diego State in Texas on Monday.
The Huskies capped their brilliant NCAA tournament with a sixth straight double-digit win, maintaining their perfect 5-0 record in National Championship games. It was also the fourth time UConn has claimed the national crown in Texas.
It ends San Diego State's wonderful campaign, having made the National Championship game for the first time in its history.
Newton top scored with 19 points along with 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Sanogo added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Hawkins contributed 16 points. Malian big man Sanogo won the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award.
The Huskies shot 23-of-53 from the field, along with 24-of-27 from the free-throw line, opening up a 36-24 half-time lead and never looking back.
The Aztecs got within six points with 5:19 left in the second half, but UConn immediately responded with a Hawkins three-pointer.
UConn inches up the all-time list
Keshad Johnson top scored for the Aztecs with 14 points, while Darrion Trammell and Final Four hero Lamont Butler both added 13 points. SDSU shot six-of-23 from three-point range.
Huskies head coach Dan Hurley said: "We knew we were best team in the tournament going in and we just needed to play to our level."
UConn's triumph means it draws level with Duke and Indiana for fourth-most all-time in NCAA history, having lifted the title in 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, and now 2023.
Cover photo: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect