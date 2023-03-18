NCAA Tournament 2023: Undersized Fairleigh Dickinson stuns Purdue in historic March Madness win

Columbus, Ohio - For just the second time in men’s March Madness history, a No. 16 seed accomplished the unbelievable and took down a No. 1 seed as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Purdue 63-58 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament!

Fairleigh Dickinson shocked the college basketball world when they became the second No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in Men's Division 1 NCAA Tournament history. © ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The FDU Knights utterly shocked the basketball world on Friday night when they became the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 team since the University of Maryland-Baltimore County stunned Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.



Fairleigh Dickinson’s historic victory is now considered the greatest tournament upset of all time as the Knights pulled off the largest upset in the men’s tournament since 1985 after entering the game as 23.5-point underdogs.

Heavily favored to win, the Purdue Boilmakers entered the matchup with a clear physical advantage as they ranked first in effective height rankings, per KenPom.

Fairleigh Dickinson, on the other hand, ranked dead last amongst Division I teams in the same category.

Yet, the size discrepancy alone wasn’t enough for the Boilermakers to keep the Knights from moving onto the second round of the tournament.

While Zach Edey was the sole star for Purdue, scoring 21 points and snatching 15 rebounds, the Knights' double-team kept the the 7-footer from outplaying the Knights, led by junior Sean Moore's 19 point and 5 rebounds.