College basketball fans fume over Merrimack March Madness debacle
North Andover, Massachusetts - Merrimack basketball outplayed Fairleigh Dickinson 67-66 on Tuesday night to win their first ever Northeast Conference Division I title, yet it's left the college basketball world fuming!
It was a huge celebration for the Merrimack Warriors, who made history by winning their first conference title as a Division I program.
Merrimack basketball is in just their fourth Division I season after transitioning from Division II in 2019. Since then, the team has been making huge statements each year.
With their conference title win, the team should have been guaranteed an automatic spot in the upcoming NCAA March Madness tournament, but unfortunately, the Warriors won't get one.
According to the NCAA, all college sports teams are prohibited from competing in national championship events while transitioning from one division to another.
"Current rules prohibit transitioning schools from competing in championships during the four-year transition period," the Division I Board of Directors explained.
Thus, Merrimack will have to wait until next season to compete for a Division I national title in March Madness.
Needless to say, the basketball world is mad about it. Big mad!
Merrimack basketball fans are furious over the Division I ruling
Merrimack fans did not hold back their furor over their team being snubbed for a bid into the tournament that they rightfully earned.
"Why are we punishing teams that move up in competition?!?! This is ridiculous and one of the worst rules to exist in college basketball," one fan tweeted. "Come on @NCAA you have got to change this. You are taking the 'Big Dance' and memories from these kids who put in the work to win."
"This rule is awful. Screwed Bellarmine over last year, now Merrimack, and will probably screw over St. Thomas in the next 3 years," another fan added.
"Transition period?!?! Tf is that. They WON THE CONFERENCE!! GIVE THEM THEIR BID," another fan tweeted.
While Merrimack won't get to play in the March Madness Tournament this year, the team has definitely become one of the biggest names on the court after a historic run this season to the Northeast Conference title.
Cover photo: Screenshot / Instagram / necsports