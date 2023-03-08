College basketball fans fume over Merrimack March Madness debacle

North Andover, Massachusetts - Merrimack basketball outplayed Fairleigh Dickinson 67-66 o n Tuesday night to win their first ever Northeast Conference Division I title, yet it's left the college basketball world fuming!

With a conference title win, Merrimack basketball should have an automatic spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, but will have to wait until next year due to NCAA division transition rules. © Screenshot / Instagram / necsports

It was a huge celebration for the Merrimack Warriors, who made history by winning their first conference title as a Division I program.

Merrimack basketball is in just their fourth Division I season after transitioning from Division II in 2019. Since then, the team has been making huge statements each year.

With their conference title win, the team should have been guaranteed an automatic spot in the upcoming NCAA March Madness tournament, but unfortunately, the Warriors won't get one.

According to the NCAA, all college sports teams are prohibited from competing in national championship events while transitioning from one division to another.

"Current rules prohibit transitioning schools from competing in championships during the four-year transition period," the Division I Board of Directors explained.

Thus, Merrimack will have to wait until next season to compete for a Division I national title in March Madness.

Needless to say, the basketball world is mad about it. Big mad!