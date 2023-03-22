Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman rips fans over minimal program support

Eugene, Oregon - After the Oregon men’s basketball team fell to Wisconsin 61-58 in the NCAA National Invitation Tournament (NIT) on Tuesday, head coach Dana Altman chewed out Ducks fans over their lack of support.

In the post game press conference, Altman wasted no time showing his disappointment over Oregon fans' lackluster support for the Ducks' NIT run.

"You see the commitment that Wisconsin makes with the cheerleaders, the band," Altman said, referencing the Badgers' support for their basketball team in the tournament. "We make a commitment, don’t get me wrong. But you can just see how important it is to them."

Altman added: "It’s important to me. We should have more people here. Alright? I mean, the guys played hard. 3,300 people…that’s not good enough. If it’s me, then get rid of me. If you need somebody else to be a promoter, to do something. But 3,300 people is embarrassing. I’m not in a very good mood, you can tell."

The Ducks' three home games during their NIT run garnered some of the lowest crowd numbers since the school's Matthew Knight Arena opened in 2011.

This season, Oregon reportedly drew about 5,937 fans per home game – over 1,000 fans less than last year.