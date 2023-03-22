Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman rips fans over minimal program support
Eugene, Oregon - After the Oregon men’s basketball team fell to Wisconsin 61-58 in the NCAA National Invitation Tournament (NIT) on Tuesday, head coach Dana Altman chewed out Ducks fans over their lack of support.
In the post game press conference, Altman wasted no time showing his disappointment over Oregon fans' lackluster support for the Ducks' NIT run.
"You see the commitment that Wisconsin makes with the cheerleaders, the band," Altman said, referencing the Badgers' support for their basketball team in the tournament. "We make a commitment, don’t get me wrong. But you can just see how important it is to them."
Altman added: "It’s important to me. We should have more people here. Alright? I mean, the guys played hard. 3,300 people…that’s not good enough. If it’s me, then get rid of me. If you need somebody else to be a promoter, to do something. But 3,300 people is embarrassing. I’m not in a very good mood, you can tell."
The Ducks' three home games during their NIT run garnered some of the lowest crowd numbers since the school's Matthew Knight Arena opened in 2011.
This season, Oregon reportedly drew about 5,937 fans per home game – over 1,000 fans less than last year.
Oregon coach Dana Altman calls for change: "I’ll go coach junior college ball"
Furious with the low turnout compared to Oregon basketball's standards, Altman even suggested he would go back to coaching junior college with eager players who love to ball.
"If it’s me, then make the change. Make the change. Somebody will hire me somewhere. I’ll go coach junior college ball. I love junior college ball. Those guys are dogs. They want to be in the gym all the time. I love those guys."
Since taking over the program in 2010, Altman has failed to reach the NCAA March Madness Tournament five times. However, the team made a run to the Final Four in 2017.
"But 3,300 people? For Wisconsin? I’m disappointed," Altman added. "And I appreciate the people who came. The 3,300 people who did come, great. I sure appreciate them. The people who have stuck with us. Again, I’m not a promoter. I’m not out in public. I don’t have Twitter and all that stuff. My job is to coach."
Oregon basketball finished the 2022–23 season with a 21–15 overall record, and missed out on the NCAA Tournament for its second consecutive season.
Cover photo: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP