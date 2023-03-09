Texas Tech basketball loses more than coach Mark Adams amid March Madness

Lubbock, Texas - With Selection Sunday for March Madness just three days away , Texas Tech basketball is crumbling from the top down to the players!

On Wednesday, Texas Tech basketball head coach Mark Adams resigned from his position with the Red Raiders. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Texas Tech basketball was hit with another major blow!



Just moments after their disappointing 62-78 loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament, Texas Tech lost their head coach Mark Adams and a slew of key players.

Adams resigned from his position with the Red Raiders on Wednesday night in the wake of his March 5 suspension from the university over an "inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment."

According to the school, Adams encouraged his athletes to be more receptive to coaching and "referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters," the university said in a statement.

Assistant coach Corey Williams has been handling head coaching duties since Adams' departure, and even coached the team in their conference tournament matchup on Wednesday.

"My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men's basketball team," Adams said in a statement via the university's website. "However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men's basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply."

Following the racially insensitive comment, Adams immediately apologized to the team. However, the damage has been done as players begin to leave the program!