College basketball: Who will slide into March Madness ahead of Selection Sunday?

Houston, Texas - The time has almost come for college basketball fans to throw on their favorite gear and cheer on their team en route to the 2023 NCAA basketball national title.

Ahead of NCAA Basketball Selection Sunday on Sunday, teams will battle it out on the court this week to earn an automatic bid into the March Madness tournament. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In less than a week, college basketball fans will be glued to their TV screens on Selection Sunday, as the NCAA men's basketball selection committee announces the top 68 teams to compete for the national title.

Before that, conference tournaments are getting underway, where the top teams will fight over the next few days to win an automatic spot in the March Madness tournament and conference bragging rights.

Who will earn an automatic bid and become conference champions?

While you can never be too sure, as surprises have abounded this year, there are some teams that many predict will win big this year.

Houston (AAC), Kansas (Big 12), Alabama (SEC), and even UConn (Big East) are a few of the heavy favorites expected to come out on top ahead of this weekend.

While Purdue has dominated all season long, especially in their conference, the Indiana Hoosiers still pose as a big threat to the Boilermakers for the Big Ten tournament title.

Similarly, in the Pac-12, the fight between UCLA and Arizona for an automatic ticket into March Madness will be a tough one. The two schools are by far the best in the league, but with guard Jaylen Clark's lower leg injury, the Bruins' luck on the court may run out.

The wide-open field in the ACC will surely deliver a wild conference tournament. Favored to win are none other than the Duke Blue Devils and the Miami Hurricanes.