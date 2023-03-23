Will J Cole take on hilarious offer from St. John's basketball?

Queens, New York - Just two days after being named head coach of St. John's men's basketball team, Rick Pitino is working to bring some big celebrity names to the program!

Just two days after being named head coach for St. John's men's basketball team, Rick Pitino (l) is working hard to bring some big names like rapper J Cole (r) to the program! © Collage: Rob Carr & VALERIE MACON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After apparently seeing hip-hop star J Cole roaming on the school's Queens campus on Wednesday, Pitino took to social media to invite the Grammy Award-winner to the hoops gym and offices.



"I saw that @JColeNC was on campus today, the Storm is Brewing, need you with us! Stop by the office or practice anytime! I’ll shoot jumpers against u for some Storm lyrics," the 70-year-old tweeted.

The request isn't as out of the blue as it seems. As an alum of St. Johns University, Cole was a former walk-on for the school's basketball team!

It didn't take long to make waves across the internet, as basketball fans raved over Pitino's hilarious ask.

"That’s it Rick get them recruits," one fan tweeted back to Pitino.

"Coach is out here rallying the troops. I love it," another fan tweeted.

"Facts!! Gotta get @JColeNC back on campus!" NBA skills coach Chris Brickley wrote.

In addition to his short college ball stint, the 38-year-old rapper also played professionally in the Africa Basketball League and Canadian Elite Basketball League.