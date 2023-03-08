Duke's future basketball star dashes Bronny James' high school career after major snub
Calabasas, California - Is a high school basketball guard named Caleb Foster the future of the NBA?
When LeBron James tweeted that his McDonald's All-American son Bronny James was better than some of today's NBA players, many basketball fans jokingly agreed with the four-time NBA champion.
However, after his Sierra Canyon high school basketball team lost to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the CIF State Division I SoCal Regional final on Tuesday night, it's now clear that Bronny isn't better than the future star of Duke: Caleb Foster.
Does this mean Foster is better than some NBA players, too?
Arguably the 2023 class' biggest McDonald's All-American snub, Foster put on a monstrous performance against Bronny and his teammates.
"I came out here tonight and showed why I should be a McDonald's All-American," Foster told the Los Angeles Daily News.
Foster outperformed Bronny for the third time in just six weeks to lead Notre Dame to an 80-61 victory over Sierra Canyon with 28 points on the ground – the most of any player that night.
Combo guard James finished with only 10 points.
Bronny James is officially a five-star athlete
While Sierra Canyon School's basketball team may have ended their season on a low note with the SoCal Regional Final loss, Bronny still has much to celebrate!
The combo guard's hard work on the court is paying off as he is now considered a five-star high school recruit by On3.
The news that his recruiting profile elevated from four stars to five came right before Sierra Canyon's matchup against Notre Dame.
Still undecided on where he will take his basketball talents next, Bronny recently revealed that he will play college basketball for either Ohio State, USC, or Oregon.
While he isn't expected to stay in the college league for long as he hopes to play alongside his father LeBron in the NBA, Bronny will soon have to decide on his collegiate future!
