Duke's future basketball star dashes Bronny James' high school career after major snub

Calabasas, California - Is a high school basketball guard named Caleb Foster the future of the NBA ?

Caleb Foster led Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to an 80-61 victory over Sierra Canyon School with 28 points. © Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When LeBron James tweeted that his McDonald's All-American son Bronny James was better than some of today's NBA players, many basketball fans jokingly agreed with the four-time NBA champion.

However, after his Sierra Canyon high school basketball team lost to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the CIF State Division I SoCal Regional final on Tuesday night, it's now clear that Bronny isn't better than the future star of Duke: Caleb Foster.

Does this mean Foster is better than some NBA players, too?

Arguably the 2023 class' biggest McDonald's All-American snub, Foster put on a monstrous performance against Bronny and his teammates.

"I came out here tonight and showed why I should be a McDonald's All-American," Foster told the Los Angeles Daily News.

Foster outperformed Bronny for the third time in just six weeks to lead Notre Dame to an 80-61 victory over Sierra Canyon with 28 points on the ground – the most of any player that night.

Combo guard James finished with only 10 points.

